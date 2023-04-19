Vessels reliant on Inmarsat satellite technology in deep-sea areas of the Pacific were unable to send and receive distress signals, navigational warnings, man-overboard alerts or weather warnings for two days this week.

Inmarsat’s I-4 F1 satellite, which provides L-band services in east Asia and the Pacific, experienced a outage that began on Sunday and was resolved on Tuesday.

The company told TradeWinds that the satellite had experienced a loss of power that led to an automatic suspension of its services, which have since been restored.