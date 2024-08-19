Intertanko has signed an agreement with Veracity, the DNV cloud platform for digital technologies, to give its members access to reporting tools.

The agreement allows tanker operators who use DNV as their data verifier to more easily share their data with external stakeholders.

European reporting rules, such as the monitoring, reporting and verification (MRV) of emissions or fuel consumption data are a critical element of the European Union emissions trading scheme and Fuel EU Maritime.

“The newly formed partnership enables DNV emissions verification customers to share their verified data with Intertanko easily and supports the development of a platform for our members to simplify reporting and eliminate the need for multiple reports to several different entities,” Intertanko deputy managing director Tim Wilkins said.

“The collaboration enhances Intertanko’s data analytics tools allowing members to compare their fleet with the industry, or internally, across various parameters such as CII, annual efficiency ratio and fuel consumption.”

DNV promotes Veracity as an independent cloud system where digital solution providers can develop and house software-as-a-service tools and shipping companies and other stakeholders can store large amounts of data.

It says more than 50,000 vessels are easily connected to the platform through the partner programme and 300,000 users engage over Veracity.

DNV also sells its service through a marketplace where digital firms can offer tools to shipowners and others.