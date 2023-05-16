Japan Engine Corporation (J-ENG) has started the world’s first tests on large low-speed 2-stroke ammonia and hydrogen engines.

With funding from Japan’s New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) the projects involve the co-firing operation of an ammonia test engine and tests on a hydrogen injection device for a hydrogen-fuelled engine.

Singapore plays down talk of ammonia bunkering trials within 2023
 Read more

The testing comes as the race is on to develop engines in time for the first ammonia fuelled ships which are scheduled to go into production around 2026.