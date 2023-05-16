Japan Engine Corporation (J-ENG) has started the world’s first tests on large low-speed 2-stroke ammonia and hydrogen engines.

With funding from Japan’s New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) the projects involve the co-firing operation of an ammonia test engine and tests on a hydrogen injection device for a hydrogen-fuelled engine.

The testing comes as the race is on to develop engines in time for the first ammonia fuelled ships which are scheduled to go into production around 2026.