China’s Jiangnan Shipyard and Bureau Veritas have struck a strategic partnership to accelerate the process of 3D submission and approval by shipyards and classification societies.

The objective of the co-operation is to meet the needs of digital transformation and the use of single source of data in ship design and vessel construction.

The partnership agreement includes strengthening digital transformation; defining interoperability, common standards and data security strategies; assisting full lifecycle digitization; and creating opportunities for sharing and co-innovation to further enable digital twins to create a larger "three-dimensional community of application" within the maritime sector.