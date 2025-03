Kpler is bringing its trade analytics tools to chartering.

The company is rolling out its new Chartering Suite as a “next-gen” platform that uses artificial intelligence to pull more data into Kpler’s existing platform to smooth the process of fixing ships.

“What we heard was consistent: Existing systems no longer meet modern expectations,” said chartering director Shruti Bansal, discussing what Kpler had heard from shipbrokers, charterers and owners.