Greek shipowner Laskaridis Shipping is teaming up with researchers at a UK university to work on green initiatives for the maritime sector.

The tanker and bulker company, controlled by Panos Laskaridis, is setting up a collaborative partnership with Liverpool John Moores University (LJMU) aimed at advancing technological innovation and sustainability in the maritime sector.

The university said the alliance combines its academic excellence with Laskaridis Shipping’s industry expertise to address pressing challenges in the industry.

The work will “explore cutting-edge projects, including data-driven innovation, experimental research and proposals for external funding to enhance operational efficiency and sustainability within the industry,” LJMU added.

Georgios Christopoulos, chief operating officer of Laskaridis Shipping, said: “Partnering with LJMU opens new pathways for innovation. Together, we can leverage data, research and experimental methods to address industry challenges and shape a sustainable future.”

The partners will explore experimental methods and data analytics to produce working insights and develop simulation tools benefiting academic and practical applications.

They also aim to integrate technology that enhances the environmental performance of maritime operations.

The university will gain access to a wealth of industry data, while the shipowner hopes to improve the bottom line.

Dr Eddie Blanco-Davis, reader in marine engineering in the School of Engineering, is leading the initiative on behalf of the university.

He said: “This partnership embodies our shared commitment to driving progress and sustainability in maritime operations. By uniting academic rigour with industry know-how, we aim to produce solutions that not only advance technology but also contribute to achieving global environmental goals.”

In November last year, LJMU said it would bring together its maritime education, research and innovation at a new Global Centre for Maritime Innovation.