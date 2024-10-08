Lloyd’s Register Foundation has awarded Seoul National University (SNU) a £4m ($5.2m) grant to finance further maritime safety research.

The money will fund the university’s college of engineering and its research over the next five years, concentrating on three areas where evidence gaps need to be addressed to drive the development of standards and safer operations.

This will include the design of fuel tanks to reduce the safety risks associated with using alternative fuels; risk prediction and prevention, specifically in addressing dynamic instability and loss of manoeuvrability in waves; and the development and application of digital techniques to enhance safety at sea.