Lloyd’s Register is planning to use artificial intelligence to speed up the process of adapting regulations for nuclear power in the maritime industry.

The classification society has signed a deal with Microsoft to use the software giant’s Azure generative AI tool to help build regulations for floating nuclear power stations and nuclear powered shipping

Is nuclear power the ‘catalyst’ to ‘revive British shipping’?
 Read more

The process to determine terrestrial and maritime applications comes as interest grows in using nuclear power either as a form of marine propulsion or in the development of floating nuclear power stations.