Nicholas Georgiou-led Lomar Shipping plans to diversify by teaming up with deep-tech maritime startups.

The new operation, lomarlabs, will provide support and funding to early-stage tech companies in the maritime sector.

The company is led by former Lomar technical director Stylianos Papageorgiou, who has been appointed managing director.

Initial projects will focus on energy efficiency, fuel transition, carbon capture & removal and automation.