Lomar Shipping’s innovation investment arm Lomarlabs is teaming up with new tech company Newlight pledging to retrofit hybrid hydrogen-diesel engines.

The strategic collaboration aims to accelerate the adoption of cost-effective, lower-emissions solutions for the shipping industry, the shipowner said.

The partners will focus on converting conventional diesel engines to operate on a hydrogen-diesel mix, reducing fuel consumption on average by 20% and significantly lowering greenhouse gas emissions.