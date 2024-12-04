MAN Energy Solutions has reemphasised its support for shipowners who have ordered gas carriers with its troubled ME-GA engines.
The engine developer launched the ME-GA dual-fuelled engine in 2019. It was the first low-pressure Otto-cycle two-stroke engine the company had developed, but it was pulled from sale in October this year after reports of performance issues.
TradeWinds ShipTech
