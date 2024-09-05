Engine maker MAN says it will deliver about 30 ammonia dual-fuel engines in the next three years.

The company has been trialling an ammonia-fuelled engine in its test centre in Copenhagen and at the facilities of Mitsui, a Japanese licensee.

“We have been running on ammonia now for more than a year and are so confident with the results that we have accepted some projects,” MAN ES head of two-stroke engines Bjarne Foldager told TradeWinds during SMM, adding that the company has yet to go public with all the orders.