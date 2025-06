MAN Energy Solutions, one of the shipping industry’s main engine makers, has changed its name to Everllence.

MAN, which stands for Maschinenfabrik Augsburg-Nurnberg, has been replaced by a portmanteau bringing together two English words, Ever and Excellence.

MAN ES chief executive Uwe Lauber unveiled the new company nameplate at the group’s headquarters in Augsburg, and similar ceremonies were performed in Copenhagen and at other offices in Germany.