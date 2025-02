Dubai-based shipping services platform Marcura has expanded again with a deal to take over UK tanker demurrage firm HubSE.

Marcura said the acquisition of the pioneering automation service positions it as the first “commodity-agnostic” provider of demurrage solutions, marking a big step forward in simplifying claims for shipowners and charterers.

HubSE’s specialised oil and chemical tanker expertise will be integrated into Marcura Claims, formerly ClaimsHub.