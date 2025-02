Dubai-headquartered shipping services platform Marcura is launching a new chapter with artificial intelligence tools and the unification of its diverse operations.

The operation, founded in 2001, wants to drive greater efficiency for clients following its takeover of procurement company ShipServ in 2023.

Marcura has been led since last June by former ShipServ chief executive Henrik Hyldahn, who replaced co-founder Jens Lorens Poulsen in a generation change.