Swiss turbocharger business Accelleron has acquired weather routing service provider True North Marine to become the latest marine engineering firm to buy a digital service provider to expand its offerings.

Montreal-based True North Marine offers weather routing and voyage optimisation services. Accelleron said its acquisition will add to its existing digital tools.

True North Marine has a customer base of around 800 vessels and is the latest standalone digital solution provider to be acquired in an ongoing consolidation trend.