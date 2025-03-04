Trade-focused communications platform Sedna has bought Flytta, an AI-powered workflow automation platform developed by the UK maritime services group Casper Shipping.

Flytta originated as an in-house solution at Casper Shipping for streamlining internal operations.

It was then commercialised by machine learning and AI development firm Seer into a scalable AI-powered workflow platform for global trade and supply chains.

Leigh Steed-Middleton, president of Sedna, said: “Sedna’s mission is to connect the shipping ecosystem, providing intelligent tools that transform data into actionable insights.

“The acquisition of Flytta not only accelerates our AI strategy but also positions us to deliver value-added workflows tailored to the specific needs of the industry.”

The deal originated through a project between the two firms for LNG trader Pavilion Energy of Singapore, now part of Shell, which analysed complex LNG noon reports against written voyage instructions for anomalies and problems.

Article continues below the advert

The acquisition will give London-based Sedna a new base in Middlesbrough, north-east England, which it said will “accelerate product development”.

No commercial details of the deal were disclosed.

Flytta’s co-founders Alan Appleyard and Owain Brennan have joined Sedna to lead the AI team.

Appleyard, who has a shipping background, developed a passion for AI and programming during the pandemic while solving complex post-Brexit UK customs challenges.

Brennan’s expertise is within AI engineering and development.

At Sedna, the pair will work on a maritime-specific large language model that will sit on top of Sedna’s email platform, among other projects.

Michael Shakesheff, managing director of Casper Group, said: “Flytta began as an internal innovation within Casper Shipping, addressing real-world operational challenges.

“With Seer’s expertise, it evolved into a scalable product, and now, through Sedna’s ambitious AI vision, it has the opportunity to drive transformation across the broader maritime and trade industries.”

Flytta’s automated customs import and export workflow is now integrated into Sedna AI, streamlining high-volume processes for clients such as Casper Customs, Pentagon Freight Services and Mobius Technology.

Sedna also plans to launch its AI-powered Noon Report Analysis Automation and other workflow enhancements soon.