Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has begun a year-long test of a new catalyst system it says can cut out methane slip from LNG dual-fuelled engines.

MHI has installed a unit on the 3,532-cbm KEYS Azelea (built 2024), an LNG bunker vessel owned by KEYS Bunkering Japan.

Clarksons lists the vessel as having a three Daihatsu four-stroke six-cylinder 320-millimetre bore dual-fuel engine.

Methane slip is the unburned methane in LNG fuel that passes through the engine and into the atmosphere.

It is problematic because it is a much more potent greenhouse gas than CO 2 .

MHI said its new oxidation catalyst works by converting the escaped methane into CO 2 and water through a reaction with oxygen.

The catalyst was developed in collaboration with engine manufacturer Daihatsu Infinearth.

MHI said initial land-based testing of the system had shown a methane slip reduction of 70%.

Technology firms have been working hard to deal with methane slip since regulators have pointed to the unburned LNG being an issue.

The greenhouse gas potential of methane is 30 times greater than CO 2 over 100 years, and methane emissions are taken into account in European regulations, such as the European Union Emissions Trading Scheme and FuelEU Maritime.

They are also likely to be included in the international regulations, which are currently being finalised at the International Maritime Organization.