Mitsui OSK Lines has invested in a Singaporean battery tech start-up to help apply its solution to maritime.

MOL Plus — an investment arm of the Japanese shipowner — along with PSA Ventures, has taken a stake in VFlowTech, which is developing a new type of battery using the metal vanadium in a reflow battery system.

Vanadium reflow batteries are growing in use for land-based green energy installations as a storage technology. MOL said it will begin looking at the technology as a maritime tool.

Vanadium is known as a transition metal, and is not one of the rare earth metals needed in many battery technologies.

VFlowTech said it has closed a new financing round, led by Granite Asia, with MOL Plus, EDBI, PSA Ventures, Antares Ventures taking a stake in the company for the first time.

Existing investors UntroD, Wavemaker Partners, Inci Holdings, Seeds Capital and Pappas Capital also took part in the new round.

Article continues below the advert

The long-duration energy storage technology can hold the energy charge for long periods.

MOL Plus and PSA will be looking to apply it in port environments.

MOL Plus chief executive Takuya Sakamoto said: “We find two attractions in VFlowTech. The first is that their technology has the potential to be deployed in larger-scale facilities, such as port terminals. The second is their focus on South East Asia and India, which are also MOL’s focus.”

MOL Plus and parent group MOL (Asia Oceania) signed a memorandum of understanding with VTech in October 2024 to explore the deployment of vanadium redox flow battery technology in the maritime industry.

Since its foundation in 2021, MOL Plus has invested in maritime green tech and digital businesses, as well as joining start-up investment funds such as Katapult Ocean and Motion Ventures.