Matsui OSK Lines-backed technology company Hycamite has secured €44m ($45.4m) to develop its low-energy methane splitting concept.
The Finland-based business has developed a system to split methane, or LNG, into hydrogen and solid carbon using only a fraction of the energy needed to produce hydrogen through electrolysis.
