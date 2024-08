Mitsui OSK Lines has installed a pair of rotor sails on the 207,468-dwt capsize bulker Camellia Dream (2014), which is on a long-term charter to Brazilian mining group Vale.

The Japanese shipowner said it expects the sails, supplied by Finnish cleantech firm Norsepower, to generate between 6% and 10% energy savings on the vessel’s Brazil to Far East trades when used with voyage optimisation technology.