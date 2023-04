Japan’s Mitsui OSK Lines is lining up ¥650bn ($485m) of green investment over the next two years as the first step in its latest road map to decarbonisation by 2050.

Under the road map using hydrogen and ammonia as a marine fuel will account for 70% of its planned carbon reduction, followed by LNG, methanol, e/bio-methane and methanol, which will account for 20%.

It also hopes to garner further reductions through the use of efficiency technology such as the use of wind power.