Mitsui OSK Lines’ venture capital arm was among investors in a funding round for Norwegian green hydrogen technology company Hystar.

California-headquartered MOL Switch announced its involvement in the deal in a post on LinkedIn, without saying how much it contributed to the $36m fundraiser.

“This investment aligns with MOL Group’s ‘Blue Action 2035’ decarbonisation strategy and represents a key step toward building the next generation of clean energy infrastructure.