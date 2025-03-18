A Singapore-based maritime venture firm has launched a new $100m fund, claiming it as the largest maritime-focused tech fund to date.

Motion Ventures Fund II plans to invest between $250,000 and $10m in at least 25 companies over the next 18 to 24 months, focusing on technologies that drive digitalisation and decarbonisation across the global maritime supply chain.

The fund also grows Motion Ventures’ strategic backing to more than 17 industry corporations, which it claims makes it the “only consortium of this size for the maritime value chain”.