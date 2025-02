German owner and asset manager MPC Capital has made its first acquisition since announcing it was being taken over by Petros Panagiotidis’ Castor Maritime in December.

The owner of boxships and backer of MPC Container Ships said it has bought a 50% holding in Norwegian group Wilhelmsen’s BestShip energy efficiency and performance management platform.

No financial details were revealed, but MPC Capital said the transaction boosts its maritime services division.