A mystery Norwegian shipowner looks set to provide the first seagoing vessel installation for a new ammonia-to-power hybrid fuel cell system.

US ammonia power start-up Amogy said the unnamed shipowner entered into a pre-order contract for the supply of four of Amogy’s 200 kW ammonia-to-power systems.

The newbuild vessel will be outfitted with a total of 800 kW of Amogy powerpacks, which will provide the primary power for the vessel and zero-emission operations.