Shipping AI platform Windward says it can help protect critical undersea infrastructure from rogue states’ and vessels’ attempts at sabotage.

The London-listed company has developed a new tracking service, Critical Maritime Infrastructure Protection, which it claims is a first in the sector.

It is designed to flag up potential threats to cables, pipelines and rigs, whether from explosives or ship’s anchors.

Recent examples of cables damaged by anchors in the Baltic Sea and near Taiwan, as well as the explosion that severely damaged the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in 2022, highlight the need for increased monitoring of critical infrastructure at sea, Windward said.

The AI-powered solution monitors high-risk vessels to flag suspicious activities, be it a rogue-state research vessel in the deep sea, or a shadow fleet ship in shallow waters or in proximity to oil rigs.

The platform accesses historical data, behavioural patterns and predictive analytics with real-time monitoring alerts, to enable users to proactively assess and mitigate threats.

Windward CEO Ami Daniel said: “The economic and geopolitical implications of undersea infrastructure sabotage are staggering.

“Beyond the immediate disruptions, national stability and financial implications for businesses relying on cables for connectivity and operational continuity are immense.

“While recent incidents remain under investigation, the growing risks — whether accidental or intentional — underscore the urgent need for advanced monitoring.”

Deep-sea cables transmit 95% of all international data, and underwater pipelines transport critical energy resources, including natural gas and crude oil, across continents.

Windward wants to work with telecom infrastructure providers, energy companies, oil and gas operators, and tech giants with subsea assets.