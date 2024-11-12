Norsepower has been something of a poster child for the fledgling wind propulsion market, a technology that makes heady promises about using wind to create thrust to allow vessels to use less power and fuel and create lower emissions.

Founded 12 years ago in Finland, the company has relied on Finnish and European funding to get its first trials and installations of its rotors — a spinning lightweight tube, known as a Flettner rotor, which creates thrust to push a ship forward by harnessing what is known as the Magnus effect, the phenomenon that a baseball player or footballer uses to curve a ball.

But with ambitions to turn the cleantech start-up into a full-scale industrial engineering firm, the company has welcomed a new CEO, Heikki Pontynen, who took over from founding boss T uomas Riski earlier this year.

Pontynen tells TradeWinds the company is now bringing in orders for a range of different rotor sizes and has grown its headcount from 30 to 120 over two years.

It has also opened a subsidiary in China to target the newbuilding market there.

Industrial, standardised, but occasionally bespoke

He said the Chinese facility has a target of up to 100 rotors a year and that the company is also looking for a second factory site, which will be located so that rotors can reach ship repair yards for retrofitting.

Pontynen is the former head of Finland’s Rauma shipyard and his approach he said will be to use a shipyard’s cluster approach to suppliers and sub-suppliers when building up manufacturing sites.

The aim, he said, is to build standard rotor sails quickly and efficiently while being able to design bespoke units on request.

Pontynen explained that Norsepower opted to open its own subsidiary in China rather than outsource as it enables them to keep tight control of their intellectual property right (IPR).

“We understand there are global risks,” he said, “so we protect our IPR, not only in the (Flettner rotor) tower but also in the control automation and the AI systems.

“We have over 60 patents, of which 20 are pending, so we want to save our know-how, hence owning our own plants.”

Norsepower is not without competitors.

Anemoi, a Greek/British start-up and China’s Dealfeng also has Flettner rotors on vessels.

A similar technology, the suction sail, is being sold by Bound4Blue and Econowind, which have growing orderbooks.

While the UK’s BAR Technologies has also made its mark with its larger rigid-wing system and notably has a deal with UK shipowner Union Maritime, as has Norsepower.

The BHP-chartered supramax bulk carrier Koryu (built 2013) was fitted with a Norsepower rotor sail in 2024. The ship is owned by Nippon Marine. Photo: BHP

Union Maritime has one of the largest wind assist orderbooks, has taken a stake in BAR Technologies, and is rolling out a roadshow to promote wind.

And for Norsepower, such is the interest in the space that its days of relying on funding and grants are soon to be a thing of the past.

In its latest annual statement for 2023, Norsepower recorded an operating profit of €724,299 ($770,654) for the year compared with a loss of €5m the year before.

However, it is notable that the year included over €7m income from business not related to normal turnover.

There will inevitably be acquisitions as take-up of the technology grows, said Pontynen, though with only 48 vessels fitted with systems from Norsepower and its competitors, this may be some way off.

He believes the the maritime windtech market will likely follow in the footsteps of the scrubber and ballast water technology markets where standalone, one-product startups developed solutions and were eventually acquired.

Fellow Finnish engineering firm Wartsila for example acquired technology firm Hamworthy a decade ago, getting itself ballast treatment and scrubber technologies.

He added another factor that will influence the market will be that shipyards are also developing their own wind propulsion systems to put onto their makers’ list when attracting shipowners to place orders. Just like they have done with other technology solutions.

Pontynen concluded: “Vertical integration will take place because the business volumes could be huge.”