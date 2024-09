Longer engine testing before delivery to shipyards in Asia is causing a bottleneck to build up.

A surge in newbuilding orders, with nearly half of them being for dual-fuelled vessels, means engine makers are struggling to keep up with demand.

Speaking to TradeWinds in the halls of SMM, MAN ES senior vice president and head of the company’s two-stroke business Bjarne Foldager said dual-fuel engines require three times as long in trials before delivery to the yard and this is leading to delays.