Nuclear power had plenty of interest at TradeWinds’ Green Seas Fuels Forum on Thursday, but one major detractor.

After coming up multiple times during the day-long event held in New York, Stand.earth shipping campaigns director Kendra Ulrich said there were massive questions about putting reactors on board ships, including potentially enormous costs and big regulatory question marks.

“Nuclear is something that the industry keeps trying to repackage itself as being an innovative new technology,” Ulrich said during a panel on lining up technology and supply for the energy transition.