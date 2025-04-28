Bergen-based chemical tanker owner Odfjell has just sent a ship across the Atlantic using 100% biofuel and wind propulsion, making it the first ultra-low emission voyage for the company.

The 49,120-dwt Bow Olympus (built 2019) was recently retrofitted with four suction sails from Bound4Blue.

It has now completed its voyage using 100% certified biofuel, pre-loaded in Europe.

Erik Hjortland, the shipowner’s vice president of technology, said the voyage marks a significant step in Odfjell’s work in increasing fuel efficiency and reducing emissions.