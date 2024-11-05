Oldendorff Carriers has installed three Flettner rotors on the 100,488-dwt post-panamax bulker Chinook Oldendorff (built 2020).
The Norsepower Rotor Sails can tilt to allow cargo operations in port and are expected to produce enough thrust on the vessel’s Pacific route from Vancouver, Canada, to produce significant fuel savings.
