More than 100 LNG carriers are being built with MAN Energy Solutions’ low-pressure, two-stroke ME-GA engine, which the designer has just announced it will cease offering.

MAN ES told TradeWinds that 268 of the gas-injection, dual-fuel ME-GA engines have been ordered, all of which are for LNG carriers, according to its last update.

It said factory acceptance tests have been completed on 150 engines, and 46 engines are in service on board LNG carriers.