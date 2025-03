Entrepreneur Ola Ravndal believes he has found a way for gas tanker operators to improve their chances of winning lucrative backhaul cargoes.

He plans to tackle two key inefficiencies in the gas trades that cause vessels to spend time on lengthy ballast voyages rather than on charter.

One is that vessels often spend so much time clearing tanks of residues before loading a different product that it makes it difficult for them to find a backhaul cargo.