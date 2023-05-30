The first phase of a simulation project to evaluate the fuel savings potential of combining rotor sail technology and voyage optimisation has shown up to 28% average emissions reductions for a ship design by Sumitomo Heavy Industries Marine & Engineering (SHI-ME).

The project evaluated Napa voyage optimisation and a Norsepower rotor sail on an Atlantic route between New York and Amsterdam to find the average 28% reduction in CO 2 emissions. An estimated 12% of those savings would come from the optimisation software system, the three partners said.