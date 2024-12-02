Danish operator Scandlines is working with engineering giant Caterpillar to assess methanol as a fuel for its ferries.

If tests prove positive, it could retrofit engines on two ferries running between Germany and Denmark on the Rostock-Gedser route in 2027.

These vessels, the 22,300-gt Berlin and Copenhagen (both built 2016) already have marine batteries and Flettner rotors installed.

Caterpillar announced in 2022 that it was working on developing a methanol-diesel dual-fuel version of its 3500E engines and recently secured approval in principle for a methanol-ready design from DNV.