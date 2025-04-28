California-based STAX Engineering and UK cleantech firm Seabound have demonstrated multi-emissions extraction from the exhaust of a Wallenius Wilhelmsen vessel berthed at the US port of Long Beach.

The two tech firms announced a partnership earlier this year with the intention of combining Seabound’s carbon capture technology on the barge-mounted solutions that STAX Engineering offers ship operators as they berth in California.

Under California rules vessels must either switch to shore based electricity once alongside or use alternative compliance methods.

The rules are to reduce nitrous oxide and particulate matter from engine exhausts.

The STAX solution is an approved alternative as its draws the ship’’s exhaust through a barge, or truck-mounted treatment system, to achieve the same emission reduction goal.

By partnering with Seabound the company wants to demonstrate economic viability of adding carbon dioxide capture too.

During a recent show case in the port of Long Beach the two companies demonstrated how their technologies can be combined into one.

The technology works by placing a capture hood over a ship's funnel to collect its engine exhaust, with it then being sent through the modular system to first remove the pollutants and then though Seabound's capture unit to remove to CO 2 .

The companies claim it can isolate and store 95% of CO 2 and 90% if sulphur oxides before the cleaned exhaust is released into the atmosphere.

The trials began In March, with three iterations, each serving either an NYK Line vessel or a car carrier of Wallenius Wilhelmsen.

From left to right: Bob Sharp, is founder and chief technology officer of STAX, Alisha Fredriksson is co-founder and chief executive of Seabound; and Mike Walker is chief executive of Stax. Photo: Mike Thezier

STAX and Seabound are also looking to introduce their combined solution in the UK. The two businesses were in Southampton recently trying to woo UK’s ports about the benefits of alternatives to shore-based electricity connections.

The UK is about to launch its sixth clean maritime demonstration project, with applications from technology firms, ports and shipowners having closed just before Easter.

Up to £30m ($40) is up for grabs. Project winners are announced in June and will start in September.