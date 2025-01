Shift4Good, a French venture capital firm with offices in Singapore and Luxembourg, has closed its first fundraising round at €220m ($230m) to drive sustainable transport solutions.

One of the impact investing firm’s aims is driving decarbonisation in the maritime sector. Its financings in Pyxis, Bound4blue, GCK, Sinay and Shippeo are good examples of how it is taking off.

In February 2024, Shift4Good pumped SGD 4.5m