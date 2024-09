Shipping’s use of fractured and dated computer systems has left the gates wide open for cyber-attacks on ships, the Capital Link conference was told.

Mark O’Neil, CEO of the maritime services group Columbia, said mergers and consolidation within the industry had brought together ill-suited legacy systems with weak cyber defences.

“They’re not just cracks for hackers to get in — these are wide open gates,” O’Neil told a session at the London conference on shipping in a disruptive era.