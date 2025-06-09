Ship management veteran Manish Singh has formed a new company backed by a major US private equity fund to make acquisitions in the maritime technology arena.

Chicago-based investor GTCR said it had formed a management partnership with the former V.Group executive to set up Maris Investments.

“Maris will seek to acquire companies in the maritime technology sector to build a market-leading platform addressing critical workflows and enabling digital transformation in the industry,” the company said.