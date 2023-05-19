Bold newbuilding projects are making headlines in sustainable shipping, as shipowners commit to LNG, methanol and potentially zero-emission ammonia and hydrogen projects.

But while owners like Norway’s Hoegh Autoliners are making headlines with investments in sustainable newbuildings, much of the industry is spending its time trying to avoid newbuildings.

In the shortsea market which is to a great degree the laboratory for sustainability to be passed up the chain to larger tonnage, owners are concentrating on making assets old last longer.