Singapore-based Star Asia Shipbroking is aiming to transform the way ships are sold for green recycling with the launch of a new platform in a new company.

Bid For Green (BFG), which has just gone live, is the brainchild of Star Asia founder and director Rohit Goyanka and global communications manager Sheila Hassan.

We want to enable tech to digitalise a traditional way of selling and make it more efficient — Star Asia founder and director Rohit Goyanka

“This is going to be the platform where the owners can realise the maximum value for their end-of-life ships in an unbiased, transparent way.