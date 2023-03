Singapore is to require that all harbour craft built from 2030 onwards be fossil-fuel free as part of its bid to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

Vessels built after that date must either be fully electric, be capable of using B100 biofuels or be compatible with net-zero fuels such as hydrogen.

Currently, about 1,600 harbour craft ply Singapore waters, many of them servicing larger vessels moored in the city state’s numerous anchorages.