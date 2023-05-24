Singapore recently brought together top proponents of methanol bunkering in the city state in preparation for the first trials later this year.

Last week the Maritime Port Authority (MPA) organised a hazard identification (HAZID) and hazard and operability study (HAZOP) workshop, according to a posting on LinkedIn.

“The purpose of the workshop was to ensure the safe handling of methanol fuel in Singapore, in preparation for the first methanol bunkering operation scheduled in the third quarter of 2023,” the MPA said.