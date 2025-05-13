The South Korean government will invest KRW 55.5bn ($39.2m) into developing large-scale liquid hydrogen carriers, with plans to showcase a demonstration ship by 2027.

To that end, South Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE) said it will set up a joint public-private task force to drive this initiative.

Called the “Public-Private Liquid Hydrogen Carrier Promotion Task Force”, it will comprise the “Big Three” Korean shipbuilders, academic institutions and national research organisations.