US-based satellite firm Spire Global has taken maritime analytics firm Kpler to court to force it to complete a deal it signed last year to purchase its ship-tracking business.

Spire filed a lawsuit in Delaware’s Court of Chancery that cites a demand of $241m.

The two companies signed a deal in November to integrate Spire’s ship-tracking business into Kpler’s portfolio, which already includes MarineTraffic and FleetMon.