Hamburg-based AI sustainability data platform OceanScore has hailed a new funding round as a big step forward for its expansion plans.

The German tech company said its latest over-subscribed cash-raising exercise added €5m ($5.5m) to its bank account.

The influx of cash will allow the operation to develop its services and expand its global footprint, adding to customer service and data teams.

Launched in 2020, OceanScore is an AI-powered platform which analyses data from multiple sources to track ship emissions comprehensively.

There were significant contributions from existing backer theDOCK, and new investors such as tanker group Stolt-Nielsen’s Stolt Ventures, Motion Ventures and Portuguese bulker owner Portline.

All other investors have retained their shares, underscoring their confidence in the company, OceanScore said.

The platform claims to be the leader in Emissions Trading Scheme solutions.

The second quarter was its strongest to date, as it added to orders and moved into new geographical regions, the company added.

Last year, big-name liner players supported a round of seed funding.

The MSC Group, Peter Dohle Schiffahrts, Columbia Shipmanagement shareholders and the Schoeller family participated.

The client base has since grown to include manager V.Ships and owner Norbulk.

OceanScore managing director Albrecht Grell said he was thrilled by the support from pedigree investors.

He added strong demand for its services meant the operation is able “to double down on investing in our global footprint, product development and AI capabilities”.

The company also has offices in Portugal, Singapore and Poland.