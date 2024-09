The Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation has hailed a pilot effort to carry out ship-to-ship transfers of ammonia as a success, marking a “crucial step” towards bunkering the zero-carbon fuel.

The four-day operation involved a who’s who of shipping names, including Japan’s Mitsui OSK Lines, Idan Ofer’s Eastern Pacific Shipping and New York-listed Navigator Gas, alongside mining giants BHP and Rio Tinto.