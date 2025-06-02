Remote surveys could play a “powerful“ role in supporting future tonnage inspections as surveyors grapple with the rapid development of technologies in shipping.

That is the message from Roberto Cazzulo, head of Italian class society RINA and chair of the International Association of Classification Societies, who believes the sector faces an issue with upskilling staff.

In an interview with TradeWinds, Cazzulo said future inspections will demand expertise in more fuel systems and technologies and urged flag and port state authorities to support remote surveys for knowledge sharing and support.