Singapore ship manager Synergy Marine has become the latest maritime company to invest in US ammonia power start-up Amogy.

It is one of several companies to take part in the latest Series B-2 fundraising by the Brooklyn-based company alongside Mitsubishi Heavy Industries America, Mitsubishi Corp and Marunouchi Climate Tech Growth Fund.

In March, Amogy announced its Series B-1 round of $139m led by SK Innovation with backing from Mitsui OSK Line (MOL) investment company MOL Plus and Singapore state investor Temasek.