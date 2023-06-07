Singapore ship manager Synergy Marine has become the latest maritime company to invest in US ammonia power start-up Amogy.

It is one of several companies to take part in the latest Series B-2 fundraising by the Brooklyn-based company alongside Mitsubishi Heavy Industries America, Mitsubishi Corp and Marunouchi Climate Tech Growth Fund.

Amogy aims to have ammonia power system on tank barge in 2023
In March, Amogy announced its Series B-1 round of $139m led by SK Innovation with backing from Mitsui OSK Line (MOL) investment company MOL Plus and Singapore state investor Temasek.